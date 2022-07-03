Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

