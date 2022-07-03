Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.