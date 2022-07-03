Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $179,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

