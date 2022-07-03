Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.