Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

