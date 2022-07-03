Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

