Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,357 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,835,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 846,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,585,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.