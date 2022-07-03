Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,299,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,054,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 243,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

