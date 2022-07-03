Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 117 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

