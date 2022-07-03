Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $201.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

