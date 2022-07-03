Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,481,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

TM opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.39 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.