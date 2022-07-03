Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 7,598 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefónica by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

