Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,516 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

