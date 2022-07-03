Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

