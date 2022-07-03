Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Shares Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.
About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ)
