Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $214.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

