LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT Lowered to $14.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

