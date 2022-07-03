Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $18.32

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $17.80. Macy’s shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 144,863 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.