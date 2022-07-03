Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,154 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 76,362 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 736,003 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

