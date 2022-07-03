Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 143,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

