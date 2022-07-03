Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

