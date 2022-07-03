Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

