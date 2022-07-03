Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
