Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.