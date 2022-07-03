Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.22. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

MMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 253,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.