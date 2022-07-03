Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

