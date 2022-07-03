Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.37 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27.

