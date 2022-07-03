Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.05 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,091.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,242.17.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

