Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

