Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average is $886.91. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

