Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 221.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.