Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

