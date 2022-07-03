Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

