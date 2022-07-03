Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.38 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

