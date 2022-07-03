Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.94 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 701.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

