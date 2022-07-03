Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in 8X8 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after acquiring an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in 8X8 by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 601,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

EGHT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

