Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

