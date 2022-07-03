Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

