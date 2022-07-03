Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.