Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 629 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 38,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,079,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

