Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.18 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

