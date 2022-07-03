Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

