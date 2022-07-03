Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 249,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.