Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

