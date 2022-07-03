Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,494,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 396,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,302. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSH opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

