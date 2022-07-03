Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 80,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

