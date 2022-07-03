Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,612 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

