Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.