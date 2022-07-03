McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 750.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

