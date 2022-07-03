McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $329.53 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

