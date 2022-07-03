Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Buys 10,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

